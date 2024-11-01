Skip to Content
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Election preview with ABC correspondents and contributors.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.; Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. John Fetterman, D-Pa., and Tim Scott, R-S.C.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.; Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

