Kenya’s new deputy president sworn in as his predecessor challenges his impeachment in court

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s new deputy president has been sworn into office, two weeks after his predecessor was overwhelmingly voted out in an impeachment motion in parliament over allegations of corruption and inciting ethnic division. Kindiki Kithure took office on Friday after a colorful event in the capital, Nairobi attended by government officials and western envoys, among other guests. His swearing-in was cleared by a court on Thursday after orders that had suspended it were lifted, despite a continuing court case challenging the impeachment of the previous deputy president, Rigathi Gachagua.

