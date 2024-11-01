Palestinian hospitals: Death toll from Israeli strikes in Gaza rises to 25 as more bodies recovered
DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hospital officials in Gaza say that the death toll from Israeli strikes the day before in the central part of the coastal enclave has risen from 16 to 25 as more bodies have been recovered. The officials say the Palestinians killed in the series of strikes on central Gaza include five children and seven women. The Israeli military did not comment on the specific strikes but said it had killed armed militants in central Gaza on Thursday.