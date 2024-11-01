Pentagon bolsters the US presence in the Middle East with bomber aircraft and warships

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is sending additional bomber aircraft and Navy warships to the Middle East to bolster the U.S. presence in the region. It comes as an aircraft carrier and its warships are preparing to leave. The officials say Austin ordered several B-52 Stratofortress bomber aircraft, tanker aircraft and Navy destroyers to deploy to the Middle East. The moves come at a critical time as Israel’s war with Hamas and battles with Hezbollah in Lebanon rage, even as officials press for a cease-fire.

