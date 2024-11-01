Rams receiver Puka Nacua questionable to face Seahawks after tweaking knee in practice

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is questionable to play against Seattle on Sunday after aggravating a knee injury in practice this week.

Nacua originally hurt his right knee in training camp before aggravating it in the opener at Detroit, forcing him to miss five games while on injured reserve. Nacua returned last week in a victory over Minnesota, catching seven passes for 106 yards, but he came out of practice Thursday.

Vcoach Sean McVay said there was nothing structurally wrong with Nacua’s knee following this latest setback, but the second-year wideout missed practice Friday.

“I think the good thing is what the hope and expectation is that sometimes when you do that coming off an injury, it kind of scares you as much as anything where maybe you broke up some scar tissue,” McVay said. “When you look at the picture, it was really encouraging structurally.”

Nacua had a record-setting rookie season, making 105 catches for 1,486 yards.

The Rams (3-4) also ruled punter Ethan Evans out Friday because of illness. Either Ty Zentner or Ryan Sanborn will be called up from the practice squad to replace Evans versus the Seahawks (4-4).

In addition to his punting duties, Evans is the holder on field goals and extra points and handles kickoffs.

