Vigil set for Grizzly No. 399, the beloved Grand Teton bear who was killed by a vehicle

A vigil is set to be held for a famous female grizzly bear that delighted visitors for decades in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park after she was struck and killed by a vehicle. Officials say the grizzly known as No. 399 and beloved by nature photographers, wildlife enthusiasts and other park visitors was hit Oct. 22 south of Jackson. Dozens are expected to brave frigid weather to attend a candlelight vigil on Saturday night, while hundreds more will watch online. At age 28, the bear was the oldest reproducing female grizzly in the Yellowstone ecosystem. Authorities say a cub was with the grizzly when she was struck and was apparently unhurt, but its whereabouts were unknown nearly two weeks after its mom was killed.

