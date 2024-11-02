Nearly 200 families separated by US-Mexico border reunite briefly in annual event

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — Nearly 200 families have gathered along a stretch of the United States-Mexico border for heartfelt but brief reunions with loved ones they had not seen for years because they live in opposite countries. Tears flowed and people embraced as Mexican families were allowed to reunite Saturday at the border with relatives who migrated to the U.S. Adults and children passed over the Rio Grande to meet with their loved ones. This year, the annual event organized by an immigrant rights advocacy group happened three days before the U.S. presidential election, whose monthslong campaigns have focused heavily on immigration and border security.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.