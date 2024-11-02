UCLA defense holds off Nebraska late, Bruins win 27-20 for their second straight victory

AP College Football Writer

Ethan Garbers threw for two touchdowns, linebacker Kain Medrano returned an interception for a touchdown to start the second half, and UCLA held off Nebraska late to beat the Cornhuskers 27-20 Saturday.

The Bruins (3-5, 2-4 Big Ten) have won consecutive games for the first time under first-year coach DeShaun Foster following a 1-5 start. The Cornhuskers (5-4, 2-4) have dropped three straight and lost freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola to a crushing hit on their second-to-last possession.

The Bruins, who led by 20 points in the third quarter, had anxious moments before their win was secure. Backup quarterback Heinrich Haarberg converted a fourth-and-11 while moving the Huskers into UCLA territory on their final possession. Kaylin Moore intercepted Heinrich’s pass that deflected off Jacory Barney Jr. at the 13, and the Bruins ran out the clock.

Garbers completed 17 of 25 passes for 219 yards and had a 57-yard run that set up a field goal.

The Bruins added to their 13-7 halftime lead with a couple quick scores. Medrano intercepted Raiola’s pass on the first play from scrimmage in the second half and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown.

Medrano stepped in front of the over-the-middle pass intended for Jahmal Banks and hurdled Raiola along the sideline to reach the end zone, and Garbers’ 48-yard pass to Kwazi Gilmer put the Bruins up 27-7 midway through the third quarter.

The Huskers cut the lead to 13 points and drove to the UCLA 5 on their next possession before turning the ball over on downs. They weren’t done, though. UCLA went three-and-out, and Raiola moved the Huskers to the UCLA 2, where he took a big hit and was knocked out of the game. He tried to re-enter a couple plays later but fell a few steps from the sideline and limped off holding his lower back.

With Haarberg in, Dante Dowdell crashed through for a 1-yard TD. John Hohl missed the extra point, leaving the Huskers down 27-20 with 3:57 left.

Raiola was 14 of 27 for 177 yards and a touchdown.

The takeaway

UCLA: UCLA is improving after its rough start despite spells of undisciplined play. The Bruins, who beat Rutgers 35-32 in their last game, have posted their two highest point totals in back-to-back games.

Nebraska: Raiola appeared gimpy throughout the game, and now his status will be a major focus. The Huskers don’t play again for two weeks.

Up next

UCLA: hosts Iowa next Saturday.

Nebraska: visits Southern California on Nov. 16.

