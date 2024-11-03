A truck crashes in Ecuador’s Amazon killing 10 people

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in Ecuador say 10 people were killed after the truck they were traveling in on the country’s Amazon fell into a ravine. Police in the Amazonian province of Morona Santiago, in the country’s southeast, say the only survivor of Sunday’s crash is a 3-year-old girl. Authorities did not immediately disclose the cause of the accident. Ecuador’s Integrated Security Service in a statement said the vehicle came to a stop next to the Paute River after falling into the ravine Sunday morning. Roads across Ecuador were busy throughout the weekend due to a five-day holiday tied to the Day of the Dead.

