A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets

NEW YORK (AP) — For some television viewers, size apparently does matter. Forget the 65-inch TVs that were considered bigger than average just a few years ago. In time for the holidays, manufacturers and retailers are rolling out more XXL screens measuring more than 8 feet across. That’s wider than a standard three-seat sofa or a king-size bed. Supersize TVs only accounted for 1.7% of overall TV revenues in the U.S. during the first nine months of the year., according to market research firm Circana. But companies preparing for shoppers to go big for Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa have reason to think the growing ultra category will be a bright spot in an otherwise tepid television market, according to analysts.

