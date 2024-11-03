AP Top 25: Oregon a unanimous No. 1 ahead of 1st CFP rankings, followed by Georgia, Ohio State

Oregon is a unanimous choice for No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll. The Ducks hope to also be in the top spot in the College Football Playoff selection committee’s first rankings of the season on Tuesday. The Ducks are No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the third straight week and unanimous for the first time. Georgia remained No. 2. Ohio State earned a one-spot promotion to No. 3 with its win at Penn State. Miami and Texas round out the top five. Penn State slipped to No. 6.

