Harris urges voters not to be fooled by Trump’s claims electoral system is rigged

DETROIT (AP) — On the last Sunday before Election Day, Kamala Harris is telling voters that there is a “divine plan strong enough to heal division” and urging voters to reject Donald Trump’s disparagement of an electoral system that he falsely claims is rigged against him. The vice president made the latest iteration of her closing arguments in Michigan. She began her day at the pulpit of a Black church in Detroit before making multiple other stops across the critical battleground state. Michigan is part of the Democrats’ so-called “blue wall” that offers Harris her smoothest potential path to an Electoral College majority.

