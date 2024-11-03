KC Current score 3 goals in 10 minutes to beat the Chicago Red Stars 3-1

Associated Press

The Kansas City Current scored three goals in a 10-minute span to beat the Chicago Red Stars 3-1 at Seat Geek Stadium on Saturday and finish the National Women’s Soccer League regular season with a league-record 57 goals.

The previous record for goals in a season was held by the North Carolina Courage, who scored 54 in 2019.

The Current (16-3-7) took a 23rd-minute lead when Michelle Cooper finished with her left foot.

Debinha added another three minutes later, with Vanessa DiBernardo earning her sixth assist this season.

Nichelle Prince pounced on a loose ball in the box in the 33rd minute to give the Current a 3-0 lead.

Ally Schlegel pulled one back for the Red Stars (10-14-2) in the 52nd minute, finishing a pass from Shea Groom.

The Current earned the No. 4 seed for the playoffs and will face the fifth-seeded North Carolina Courage on Saturday.

The eighth-seeded Red Stars will face the first-place Orlando Pride on Friday.

WAVE 3, RACING LOUISVILLE 1

María Sánchez scored her first goal for San Diego since being obtained in a trade with the Houston Dash in April and the Wave beat Racing Louisville 3-1 at Lynn Family Stadium.

While the Wave (6-13-7) were the home team, the game was moved to Louisville due to poor field conditions at San Diego’s home stadium.

Jaedyn Shaw’s cross eluded several players in the box and slipped into the far post in the 3rd minute to give San Diego a quick lead.

Sánchez curled in a free kick in the 22nd minute to make it 2-0.

Kayla Fischer’s shot bounced off the post and fell to Bethany Balcer, who scored from close range for Louisville (7-12-7) in the 68th minute.

Savannah McCaskill headed in Delphine Cascarino’s cross to give the Wave a 3-1 cushion in the 76th minute.

Neither team qualified for the playoffs.

