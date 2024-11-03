London protesters demand water companies clean up sewage-tainted rivers
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of people have marched in London to demand a cleanup of Britain’s sewage-clogged waterways. Organizers estimated 15,000 people took part in Sunday’s march along the River Thames to Parliament, many wearing blue and waving blue flags to form a human river. Some held signs saying “stop the plop” and “species not feces.” Police did not give an estimate of the crowd. The March for Clean Water was organized by groups ranging from Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth to British Rowing. Water pollution has become an increasingly high-profile issue in Britain. Last year, water companies discharged raw sewage into waterways a record 464,000 times.