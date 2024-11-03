Skip to Content
Palm Springs Pride ends celebratory weekend with grand finale parade

Published 5:27 PM

Following a long weekend that kicked off on Halloween night, Palm Springs Pride is wrapping up celebrations Sunday evening after their grand finale parade.

KESQ has team coverage on the event, with all the sights and sounds from the final day and reactions from organizers on the larger than expected turn out.

Organizers say this year brought in record-breaking numbers.

Tonight at 6, News Channel 3 speaks with attendees who share what Pride means to them.

Shay Lawson

Timothy Foster

