Police in Michigan say 4 killed, 17 injured after semitruck crashes into vehicles stuck in traffic

WEBBERVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State Police say four people were killed and 17 others injured overnight after a semitruck crashed into more than a dozen vehicles backed up on Interstate 96 in the southeastern part of the state. Traffic on I-96 near Webberville had been temporarily stopped late Saturday as utility crews were completing work on power lines in the area. A semitruck with a trailer was heading westbound around 11:45 p.m. when the crash occurred. The impact caused the semitruck and several vehicles to catch fire. Police say more than a dozen vehicles were involved in the crash.

