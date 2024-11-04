Colorado US House race between Rep. Caraveo and Evans comes down to Latino voters

DENVER (AP) — The race for Colorado’s 8th Congressional District will be a test of Republicans’ and Democrats’ appeal to Latino voters. Republican state Rep. Gabe Evans is challenging Democratic U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo in one of the closest races in the country. Nearly 40% of district’s population are Hispanic, as are the two candidates. Evans and Caraveo are carving their own paths on certain issues, sometimes away from their parties, hoping to reach Latino and undecided voters who will determine the outcome. The district stretches north of Denver. It was created after redistricting in 2020.

