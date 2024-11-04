Heavy rains in Barcelona disrupt rail service as troops search for more flood victims in Valencia

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The recurrent storms in eastern Spain that led to massive flooding last week and killed over 200 people, mostly near Valencia, are dumping rain on Barcelona. Monday’s downpour prompted authorities to suspend commuter rail service. Spanish Transport Minister Óscar Puente said on Monday that he’s suspending all commuter trains in northeast Catalonia, a region with 8 million people, on the request from civil protection officials. Mobile phones in Barcelona screeched with an alert for “extreme and continued rainfall” on the southern outskirts of the city. In Valencia, the search goes on for bodies in houses and the thousands of wrecked cars strewn in the streets, on highways and in the canals that channeled last week’s deluge into populated areas.

