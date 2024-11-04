Lisa Blunt Rochester could make history with a victory in Delaware’s US Senate race

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The U.S. Senate race in Delaware carries the potential of a historic first for the state’s voters and their congressional delegation in Washington. Democratic U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester faces Republican Eric Hansen and independent Michael Katz in Tuesday’s Senate contest. Blunt Rochester would become the first woman and first Black person to represent Delaware in the Senate if she wins. Only three other Black women have served in the Senate, two of whom were elected and one who was appointed. Blunt Rochester is the presumptive favorite in the race, given her name recognition and voter registration numbers that favor Democrats in solid-blue Delaware. Delaware voters last sent a Republican to Washington in 2008.

