Man arrested after federal officials say he sought to destroy Nashville power site

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Department of Justice says federal agents have arrested a Tennessee man who they say was trying to destroy a Nashville electrical substation. Skyler Philippi is accused of attempting to use a drone loaded with what he thought were explosives to destroy the Nashville energy facility. According to court documents released Monday, the 24-yeaar-old is accused of planning to attach several pounds of C-4 explosives to an aerial drone for the attack. Philippi is accused of working with undercover FBI employees on the plan. He was arrested on Saturday and had a federal public defender appointed to represent him on Monday. An email requesting comment was sent to the attorney.

