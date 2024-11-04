Mexico’s National Guard kills 2 Colombians and wounds 4 in an alleged confrontation near US border

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Defense Department claims the National Guard has killed two Colombians and wounded four others in a confrontation near the U.S. border. The department said late Sunday the shootings took place on a dirt road near Tecate that is frequently used by Mexican migrant smugglers. It was not clear whether the Colombians were migrants. Mexico’s Defense Department, which controls the National Guard, did not respond to requests for comment on that point. If they were migrants, it would mark the second time in just over a month that military forces have opened fire and killed migrants.

