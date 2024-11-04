Murray Sinclair, First Nation advocate for justice and Canadian senator, has died

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Murray Sinclair, a former First Nation judge, senator and chair of the commission that delved into Canada’s troubled history of residential schools for First Nations students, has died. He was 73. He was 73. The father of five died peacefully Monday morning in a Winnipeg, Manitoba hospital, said a statement from his family. Sinclair was the first Indigenous judge in Manitoba and the second in Canada. He was also a senator from 2016 to 2021. In leading the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, he participated in hundreds of hearings across Canada and heard testimony from thousands of people who attended the residential schools.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.