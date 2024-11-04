Ohio sheriff’s lieutenant apologizes for ‘won’t help Democrats’ post, blames sleep medication

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio sheriff’s patrol commander has apologized for posting on Facebook that he wouldn’t help Democrats and would require proof of who a person voted for before providing aid. Lt. John Rodgers says his actions were “out of character” and were caused by prescribed sleep aid drugs. Rodgers is a 20-year sheriff’s veteran in Clark County, where Springfield is the county seat. The sheriff’s office said the road patrol commander will remain on duty with a written reprimand for violating the department’s social media policy. The county has been in the spotlight since Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump amplified false claims that Haitian immigrants in Springfield were eating people’s pet dogs and cats.

