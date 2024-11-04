Pakistani security forces kill six militants in two shootouts near the Afghan border

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says its security forces have faced off with militants in two separate shootouts in the restive northwest near Afghanistan, killing six insurgents. A militant commander was killed in the first overnight raid in North Waziristan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said in a statement on Monday. It said five other insurgents were killed in the second raid in the nearby South Waziristan district when a group of Pakistani Taliban tried to sneak into Pakistan from Afghanistan. Pakistan often accuses Kabul of turning a blind eye to militants operating near the frontier, which the Afghan authorities deny.

