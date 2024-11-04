Person suffers major injuries when vehicle overturns on I-10 in Palm Springs

A person ejected from a vehicle that crashed into the center divider of a Palm Springs freeway and overturned into a ditch suffered major injuries, authorities said today.

The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 8:12 p.m. Sunday on the westbound Sonny Bono Memorial (10) Freeway west of Date Palm Drive.

The vehicle wound up about 50 feet off the roadway on its wheels and a person inside was ejected, the CHP said.

They were taken by ambulance to Desert Regional Medical Center, the CHP said.

