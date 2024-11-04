Sensley’s 11 help UCSB defeat San Francisco State 96-47

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Zion Sensley had 11 points in UCSB’s 96-47 victory over San Francisco State on Monday.

Sensley added five rebounds for the Gauchos. Colin Smith scored 11 points while going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 1 for 3 from the line. Stephan D. Swenson had 10 points and shot 3 for 6, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Gators were led by Tyjean Burrell, who posted 19 points. John Bakke added six points, six rebounds and two steals for San Francisco State. CJ Bellamy finished with six points.

