Some Republican-led states refuse to let Justice Department monitors into polling places
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Some Republican-led states say they they will block Justice Department’s election monitors from going inside polling places on Election Day, pushing back on federal authorities’ decades-long practice of watching for violations of federal voting laws. Officials in Florida and Texas have said they won’t allow Justice Department election monitors into polling sites. And on Monday, Missouri filed a federal lawsuit seeking a court order to block Justice Department officials from observing inside polling places.