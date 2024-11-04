Skip to Content
Spain’s king stood his ground under a mud barrage. What will the iconic moment mean for his reign?

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s royals, prime minister and other politicians were greeted by crowds hurling mud and debris on Sunday when they tried to visit Paiporta, where over 60 people perished. It was their first visit to the area devastated by floods last week. Felipe VI repeatedly insisted that his bodyguards let him get close to talk to the angry residents. He was praised by many for his composure. But political experts also say the monarch may have given the impression that he actually has a say in the management of a crisis that doesn’t look like it will be resolved anytime soon.

