Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play Buccaneers after wrapping US leg of Eras Tour

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pop superstar Taylor Swift was back at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night to see the Kansas City Chiefs and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after wrapping up the U.S. leg of her record-setting Eras Tour.

Swift played the last of three shows at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday. The rest of her tour heads to Canada with the first of six shows at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Nov. 14 and three shows in December at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Swift began her high-profile romance with Kelce last season, when he invited the “Anti-Hero” singer to watch him in a September matchup with the Bears. Since then, the two have spent plenty of time together, often with cameras following every move.

Swift’s arrival in a black outfit and Chiefs coat Monday night came on the eve of the presidential election, in which the 14-time Grammy winner has thrown her support behind Vice President Kamala Harris. That created a stir when Harris’ rival, Donald Trump, began to reference Swift’s friend and quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, as a supporter of his campaign.

Patrick Mahomes has declined to endorse anyone in the election, instead urging people to register to vote.

