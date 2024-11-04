Tennessee’s US Sen. Blackburn seeks reelection against Democratic state Rep. Gloria Johnson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee voters are deciding whether to reelect Republican U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn to a second term or choose Democratic state Rep. Gloria Johnson. Tennessee hasn’t elected a Democrat to a statewide position in nearly two decades. But Johnson is hoping her recent meteoric rise to fame from nearly being expelled by state lawmakers last year will woo enough voters. Johnson was almost expelled from the Statehouse in 2023 for participating in a gun control protest from the House floor. Blackburn has largely avoided Johnson throughout the campaign and declined to participate in any debates with the Democrat. Blackburn’s 2018 win marked the first time a woman was elected as a Tennessee senator.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.