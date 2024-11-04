Trump called Megyn Kelly ‘nasty’ 9 years ago. She just helped deliver his closing message

Conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly delivered a fiery speech supporting Donald Trump before he gave what was billed as his “closing message.” The speech Monday night was a full-circle moment after the former president and the onetime Fox News star feuded bitterly during Trump’s 2016 campaign. Trump invited to Kelly to the stage during a rally in Pittsburgh. She defended him against recent controversies, including his repeated pledge to “protect women,” and pressed his case against Kamala Harris as weak on the border. Trump stood to the side, grinning and beaming, as he listened to the commentator he once called “nasty.”

