Wisconsin Senate race pits Trump-backed millionaire against Democratic incumbent

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s hotly contested U.S. Senate race pits two-term Democratic incumbent Tammy Baldwin against Republican Eric Hovde. Hovde is a millionaire businessman endorsed by former President Donald Trump. A Baldwin victory is crucial for Democrats’ hopes to maintain majority control of the Senate. She built a broad coalition in the campaign. She’s the first statewide Democratic candidate in over 20 years to win an endorsement from the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation. Hovde tried to portray Baldwin as an out-of-touch liberal. But Baldwin argued it was Hovde who was out of touch. Hovde owns a mansion in California.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.