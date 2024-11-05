Democratic Rep. Angie Craig seeks a 4th term in Minnesota’s tightest congressional race

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Rep. Angie Craig is seeking a fourth term in Minnesota’s tightest congressional race, a faceoff against Republican challenger and former federal prosecutor Joe Teirab. Abortion has been a major issue in the race in Minnesota’s sole swing district. In another suburban race, for the open seat being vacated by Rep. Dean Phillips, Democratic former state Sen. Kelly Morrison is favored over retired Washington County District Judge Tad Jude. He’s a Republican who also served on the Hennepin County Board and in both chambers of the Legislature. Incumbents are expected to win the state’s six other congressional races

