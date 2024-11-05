Indonesian rescuers dig through volcanic ash after eruption kills 9 and destroys buildings

MAUMERE, Indonesia (AP) — Rescue workers are sifting through smoldering debris and thick mud in search of survivors a day after a volcano on Indonesia’s island of Flores erupted, killing at least nine people with its searing lava and ash. Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki spewed thick brownish ash as high as 2,000 meters (6,500 feet) into the air, and lava, gravel and ash were thrown up to seven kilometers (4.3 miles) from its crater. The National Disaster Management Agency on Tuesday lowered the known death toll from an earlier report of 10, saying a person trapped under tons of debris in a collapsed house who was feared dead was eventually rescued alive but in critical condition.

