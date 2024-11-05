Lewis scores twice, Kings roll to 5-1 win over Wild

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Trevor Lewis scored twice, Kevin Fiala added another on the power play and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Minnesota Wild 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Warren Foegele and Quinton Byfield also scored for Los Angeles, which was playing the second night of a back-to-back after a 3-0 win in Nashville a night earlier. David Rittich made 23 saves for the Kings.

Fiala, who was traded to Los Angeles in 2022 by Minnesota for a first-round pick draft pick and defenseman Brock Faber, scored his seventh goal of the season. He now has three goals and six assists in his last seven games against the Wild.

Minnesota, which had won three in a row, opened the scoring in the second period on Zach Bogosian’s first goal of the season. Goaltender Filip Gustavsson stopped 22 shots for the Wild.

Takeaways

Kings: A back-to-back ending in four points has Los Angeles returning home with wins in five of seven. The Kings’ 19 points put them in solo first in the Pacific Division and they are 7-2-1 since opening the season 1-1-2.

Wild: For the first time this season, a game got away from Minnesota. The Wild scored first for the ninth time in 11 games, but they fell to 6-0-3 in such contests.

Key moment

Fiala’s go-ahead goal was the second goal in a span of 4:25 in the second. Alex Laferriere centered to a wide-open Fiala in the slot, where the veteran winger one-timed a shot past Gustavsson.

Key stat

Minnesota’s power play, which entered the game with the 11th-best conversation rate at 22.2%, has started to short-circuit. The Wild were scoreless on four attempts with the man advantage on Tuesday and are now 0 for 14 on the power play their past four games.

Up next

The Kings host Vancouver on Thursday, while the Wild visit San Jose on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL