Mount Fuji is still without its iconic snowcap for the first time in 130 years

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s iconic Mount Fuji, known for its snowcap forming around this time of the year, is still snowless in November for the first time in 130 years, presumably because of the unusually warm temperatures in the past few weeks. Usually, the nearly 12,300-foot-high mountain has sprinkles of snow falling on its summit starting Oct. 2, about a month after the summertime hiking season there ends. The JMA’s Kofu Local Meteorological Office, which keeps weather data in central Japan and was the agency that announced the first snowfall on Mt. Fuji in 1894, has cited October’s surprising summery weather as the reason.

