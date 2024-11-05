Neal scores 16, Sacramento State downs Cal Maritime 106-44

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — EJ Neal had 16 points in Sacramento State’s 106-44 win over Cal Maritime on Tuesday.

Neal also contributed five rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Hornets. Jacob Holt scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Alex Kovatchev had 13 points and went 5 of 10 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

Jake Matteson led the Keelhaulers in scoring, finishing with 12 points and seven rebounds. Christian Togiai and Nick Stone added five points apiece for Cal Maritime.

