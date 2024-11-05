Pakistani guard shoots, wound 2 Chinese working in a textile mill in Karachi

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Authorities say a Pakistani guard shot and wounded two Chinese nationals working in a textile mill in the southern port city of Karachi, but the attack was not related to militant violence. Suhail Jokhoio, the spokesperson for the provincial home department, said the guard was arrested and police are investigating. Thousands of Chinese are in Pakistan to work for Beijing’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative. Many Chinese are also working at factories in the country. China has frequently demanded better security for its nationals working in Pakistan. Last month, two Chinese were killed in a suicide car bombing outside the Karachi airport.

