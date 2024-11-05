Republican Mike Braun wins Indiana governor’s race, extending the GOP’s hold on the office

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Mike Braun has won the Indiana governor’s race. He defeated Democrat Jennifer McCormick and extended the GOP’s 20-year-hold on the state’s top office. Braun is the wealthy founder of a national auto parts distribution business. He will succeed outgoing Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who is term-limited. Braun did not seek reelection to a second term in the Senate so he could run for governor. McCormick was a Republican when she was elected Indiana’s schools superintendent in 2016. But she split from the GOP over education policy and changed her party affiliation to Democrat after her term ended in early 2021.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.