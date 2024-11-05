Republican Mike Kehoe faces Democrat Crystal Quade for Missouri governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe is facing Missouri state Rep. Crystal Quade for the governorship. Voters are deciding on the state’s next chief executive Tuesday. Kehoe is strongly favored to win in the heavily Republican state. Quade and other Democrats are fighting to wedge their way back into political relevance. They’re hoping to get a boost from voters energized by an abortion-rights amendment. Current Gov. Mike Parson appointed Kehoe lieutenant governor in 2018 amid a political reshuffling caused by former Gov. Eric Greitens’ resignation. Quade serves as the state House minority leader.

