Riley’s 26 help San Francisco take down Cal Poly 86-78

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tyrone Riley IV scored 26 points as San Francisco beat Cal Poly 86-78 on Tuesday.

Riley shot 10 of 18 from the field, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Dons. Malik Thomas scored 23 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 10 for 12 from the line and added five steals. Marcus Williams shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Jarred Hyder led the way for the Mustangs with 19 points. Owen Koonce added 18 points for Cal Poly. Kieran Elliott finished with 13 points and six rebounds.

San Francisco took a 31-21 lead in the first half with a 16-0 run. Led by nine first-half points from Thomas, San Francisco carried a 39-35 lead into the break. Riley’s free throw with 6:51 remaining in the second half gave San Francisco the lead for good at 65-64.

