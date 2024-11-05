USC is promoting Jayden Maiava to starting QB late in its disappointing season, AP source says

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jayden Maiava is replacing Miller Moss as Southern California’s starting quarterback with three games left in the Trojans’ disappointing regular season, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because USC coach Lincoln Riley hasn’t publicly announced the change. The Trojans (4-5, 2-5 Big Ten) are on their second bye week of the season.

The Trojans have lost four of their last five games, putting their bowl eligibility in jeopardy late in their second straight disappointing season under Riley, the high-priced coach hired to try to restore USC to national title contention three years ago.

Maiava transferred to USC from UNLV in the offseason. He started 11 games for the Rebels last year, passing for 3,085 yards and 17 touchdowns as a promising redshirt freshman.

Moss is in his fourth year at USC after spending the past two seasons as Caleb Williams’ backup. He became USC’s starting quarterback for last season’s victory in the Holiday Bowl, throwing six touchdown passes while Williams sat out for the draft.

Moss kept the job in training camp after competing with Maiava, and he hasn’t played poorly for the Trojans, passing for 2,555 yards with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions in nine starts despite working behind a sketchy offensive line.

But Moss also hasn’t been the difference-maker needed by USC at key moments. He has thrown seven interceptions during the Trojans’ current 1-4 skid, including three in last week’s loss at Washington.

Maiava has played only late in three games for USC, but he showed his superior mobility in that limited time, even rushing for a touchdown against Utah State. He rushed for 277 yards and three TDs last season for UNLV.

USC hosts Nebraska next Saturday, Nov. 16. The Trojans then finish the regular season with games against UCLA and Notre Dame.

Riley is 23-13 after jumping from Oklahoma to USC, losing more games in his first 2 1/2 seasons in Los Angeles than he did in five seasons in Norman.

Riley adamantly declared he wasn’t considering a quarterback change only late last month. He is considered one of the nation’s top quarterback gurus after coaching Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Williams, along with Jalen Hurts and Spencer Rattler, during his first decade as a head coach.

USCFootball.com first reported the quarterback change.

