West Virginians’ governor choices stand on opposite sides of the abortion debate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginians have a stark choice in the governor’s race. The Republican candidate endorsed by former U.S. President Donald Trump has defended abortion restrictions in court. The Democratic candidate is a mayor who wants voters to decide the issue. Both Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Huntington Mayor Steve Williams have played an outsized role in fighting the drug crisis in the U.S. state with the highest rate of opioid overdose deaths. But that’s where most of their similarities end. When it comes to abortion, the two couldn’t be more different. Morrisey has defended the state’s near-total ban passed in 2022.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.