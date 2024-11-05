Wild F Kirill Kaprizov returns after being hit in the mouth by a puck

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov was struck in the mouth by an errant puck and missed much of the second period of Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Kings before returning for the third.

Kaprizov, who is tied for the league lead with 21 points, was skating in the offensive zone after a faceoff when the puck was lifted and hit him in the face. He dropped to his knees and was bleeding. He skated off on his own and went directly to the team’s dressing room.

He missed the final 12 minutes of the period but started the third.

Kaprizov leads all players with more than one game in points per game. He leads Minnesota with seven goals and 14 assists in 11 games.

