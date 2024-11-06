Adams’ 21 lead CSU Northridge over Le Moyne 97-75

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Marcus Adams Jr. scored 21 points as CSU Northridge beat Le Moyne 97-75 on Wednesday night.

Adams also had six rebounds for the Matadors (1-1). Scotty Washington scored 21 points while going 7 of 12 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line. Mahmoud Fofana shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Dolphins (0-2) were led in scoring by Zek Tekin, who finished with 17 points, four assists and three steals. Le Moyne also got 16 points and eight rebounds from Will Amica. Nate Fouts also had 12 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.