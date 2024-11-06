Allison Greenfield, the law clerk disparaged by Donald Trump, is elected as a judge in Manhattan

NEW YORK (AP) — Allison Greenfield, the law clerk whom Donald Trump assailed with falsehoods during his civil fraud trial last year, has been elected as a New York City judge. Greenfield was one of six candidates for six seats on Manhattan’s civil court, which handles small claims and other lesser-stakes lawsuits. A local Democratic committee unanimously endorsed her candidacy in February, avoiding a primary and clearing the way for her to run unopposed in Tuesday’s general election. Greenfield, sitting alongside Judge Arthur Engoron as his principal law clerk, was a frequent target of Trump and his lawyers during the former president’s civil fraud trial. Trump made a disparaging social media post about Greenfield on the trial’s second day, leading Engoron to impose a limited gag order.

