AP Race Call: Democrat Norma Torres wins reelection to U.S. House in California’s 35th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Norma Torres won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. Torres defeated Republican Mike Cargile. Torres is a longtime incumbent who sits on the House Committee on Administration. Originally from Guatemala, Torres co-founded the New Americans Caucus. Torres previously served in California’s state Legislature and as mayor of the city of Pomona. She also worked as a 911 dispatcher. The 35th Congressional District covers a cluster of inland communities east of Los Angeles. The Associated Press declared Torres the winner at 2:47 p.m. EST.

