China’s exports grew 12.7% in October, fastest pace in more than 2 years

HONG KONG (AP) — China has reported its exports rose 12.7% in October from a year earlier, the fastest monthly growth in more than two years. Official customs data released Thursday also showed imports fell 2.3% from a year earlier. Exports far surpassed analyst’s estimates of about 5.5% growth and outpaced September’s growth of just 2.4%. It was the fastest expansion since July 2022. China’s trade surplus rose to $95.7 billion in October, up from $81.7 billion in September. The outlook for trade has grown more uncertain after Donald Trump won Tuesday’s election, gaining a second term as U.S. president. Trump has pledged to increase tariffs on imports from China to 60%.

