Colorado postal carrier and a friend accused of forging stolen mail ballots to test voting security

DENVER (AP) — A postal worker and her friend have been arrested in connection with the forging of stolen mail ballots in Colorado in an alleged attempt to test the security of the state’s voting system. Prosecutors in Mesa County announced the arrests of mail carrier Vicki Lyn Stuart and Sally Jane Maxedon on Wednesday. There were no attorneys listed as representing them in court records yet. Colorado overwhelmingly votes by mail. Election workers check the signatures on returned mail ballots against signatures on file for voters to ensure that the person who received the ballot is the one who returned it. Three of the forged ballots were not caught and were counted.

