Democrats enter a Trump presidency without a plan or a clear leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats spent billions of dollars warning American voters that Donald Trump posed an imminent threat to democracy, that his economic policies would benefit only his wealthy friends, that he was literally a psychopath. In the end, voters didn’t care — or if they did, it didn’t matter. And now, in the wake of Kamala Harris’ devastating and decisive loss, Democrats and their anti-Trump allies face an immediate and urgent reckoning with no clear leader, no clear plan and no clear agreement on what caused them to be so wrong about the 2024 election. But as Democrats woke up to a changed world on Wednesday, few were ready or willing to begin the difficult conversations that must come eventually about the party’s path forward.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.